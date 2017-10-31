WhatsApp in-chat payments feature: This is all you need to know

Instant messenger WhatsApp is readying an intuitive in-chat payments feature, ahead of a likely December launch in India, that promises to make customer onboarding a cinch. It could be the biggest threat that players in the Indian digital payments ecosystem have faced to date.

According to a report by FactorDaily, the WhatsApp payments feature is in its final stage and is being tested by the WhatsApp employees. Factor Daily also quoted a person with knowledge of the plan saying, “They are likely to do some sort of an extended beta program for the feature in November and by December you can expect a full roll-out”. The feature will reveal a ‘Rupees’ symbol under the ‘Attachment’ option in a WhatsApp chat. Using this, users can make fund transfers through a simple one-step process by entering the amount to be transferred and the UPI PIN. The added convenience is that users will not have to exit the chat screens in order to make the payments.

The company has partnered with three banks – State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, three of India’s biggest banks, to launch the feature, FactorDaily further reported. Notably, this will the first time messaging giant will be introducing a payment feature anywhere in the world. The feature will essentially work on a UPI based payment method.

Interestingly, a similar trend was adopted by the Chinese equivalent of WhatsApp – WeChat. Being a chat platform, WeChat had launched a payment option for its users and since then, has become a major player in the payments market. If WhatsApp is able to roll-out this feature efficiently, it may become a tough competitor for the existing payment platforms in India including Paytm, Mobikwik and others.