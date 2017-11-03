What? WhatsApp goes down globally, including in India, leaves users in a tizzy

New Delhi: WhatsApp users across the world, including in India, on Friday experienced problems sending texts or unable to log into the app.

According to an Independent website DownDetector, 60 per cent of customers were having issues connected to Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

“A further 25 per cent report issues receiving messages and 14 per cent are struggling to login,” Express.co.uk said.

Several users took to Twitter to confirm the development and vent their frustration with #whatsappdown trending on the micro-blogging site.

WhatsApp was also down in India and people were unable to connect with their friends or relatives.

WhatsApp was also down in May this year for a few hours in all parts of the world.