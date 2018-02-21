WhatsApp for Windows phone: Beta version gets Stickers, Live Location Sharing
In a news that would cheer gadget enthusiasts and tech wizards, the latest WhatsApp beta update for Windows Phone has been spotted in the wild with version 2.18.24. The update brings a new Stickers feature as well as redesigned Stickers notification icon, both of which haven’t been seen on Android or iPhone platforms before. The update also brings the Live Location sharing feature, something that made its way to Android and iPhone a while back. The features are expected to be rolled out in coming weeks.
In the latest beta, Windows Phone, first spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is finally rolling out some of its popular features to the mobile OS. Firstly, the Live Location sharing feature will be available for beta users on Windows Phone. Launched on Android and iOS back in October last year, the feature enables users to share their real-time location with contacts in personal messages and group messages. Users can also choose the duration for which the location updates will be shared, reported Gadgets 360.
Another feature that WhatsApp beta on Windows Phone will receive is the ability to send Stickers in individual and group chats. Additionally, the notification icon for Stickers in WhatsApp will include a “heart-shaped” logo to distinguish between regular messages and ones with stickers in them.
To avail this services and updates it can be accessed by downloading the beta version of WhatsApp. Keeping in mind that beta versions generally tend to have bugs and you could alternatively wait for the stable version to bring the features to Windows Phone. We are also awaiting the arrival of the new stickers feature on Android and iPhone platforms.
