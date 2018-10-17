‘We’re Back’, says YouTube as services resume after global outage

The Google-owned YouTube after facing a global outage has started working again. The company issued a statement which said, “We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.” Several users who were trying to access the video sharing platform on Wednesday morning complained of seeing ‘500 Internal Server Error’ messages and ‘503 Network Error’ messages popping up on their screens. Several users across the globe are facing the same issue on Google-owned YouTube.

YouTube users, including those in India, have taken to Twitter to report problems with the service on the Google-owned site. After which YouTube posted a message on Twitter acknowledging the problem and apologizing to its users for the blackout and said in a tweet, “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed.”