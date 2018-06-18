Welike – A social media app ‘Made In India’
A new social media app ‘Welike’ has caught the attention of Indian users for being the app to be made in India which lets users interact with others on the basis of their interests and likes. Users can interact with like-minded souls who can together discover the latest updates and interact with each other.
It allows the youth a chance to share their own homemade content like photos, videos, and articles and runs some fun contests to reward the users.
”Welike aims to build an interest-based community and provide a platform for people to become famous. We aim to bring in people with similar interest to discuss, debate and share views and ideas to make our society more positive”, reveals Welike’s India Operations Director Siddharth Venkataraman.
He added, ”Welike is the best suited for the youth of our country and it is the connector between a commoner and celebrities. The app is designed to promote hidden, viral and highly impactful content from the masses of our country” says Siddharth.
Users can follow their favourite celebs, interact with their friends and pour their heart out in the form of their talents adding fun to their lives and amass a huge following as the app focuses on promoting talent.
