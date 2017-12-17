Wedding-worthy wearable tech devices

These days, there are handy little tech devices for just about anything you want to track on your body. Check some wearable tech devices that are totally wedding-worthy!

A ring that’s stylish

Have you heard of Ringly, the smart ring that allows you to remain present while still receiving important alerts from your smartphone? Well, it’s basically amazing. Ringly pairs with dozens of popular apps and you can customize your notifications with different vibration patterns and color-flashing lights. The chic and stylish ring is unobtrusive and chic; it’s available in a variety of colorways to choose from. Ringly can be worn for 24-48 hours on a single charge, and comes with a high-tech ring box for easy storage and recharging overnight.

A clutch that charges your phone

Snag a bag that will keep your smartphone juiced up all night long. No more searching the venue for an outlet to plug in your phone. With this handy clutch, you can charge your phone anytime you put it in your bag. Your phone will stay charged all night so you won’t miss a single opportunity to capture all of the reception fun! Buy the clutch here.

A bracelet that notifies you when the babysitter texts

Perhaps the bracelet version is more your speed. It has the same functions as the original Ringly, but on your wrist! Set up custom notifications for different apps or even for specific people. That way you can stay present and enjoy the wedding reception without checking your phone every 5 minutes. You can get the Ringly GO on their website or at Target or Nordstrom online.

A wedding-worthy smartwatch

Though most ladies probably wouldn’t want to wear something so bulky on the wedding day, the gentlemen could totally wear their Apple Watch on the wedding day. Since there are so many stylish men’s bands, there’s no reason why the groom, groomsmen, or even guests should feel unsure about rocking their smartwatch to a wedding.

– Compiled by Ankita Das