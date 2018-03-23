Vivo V9 with 24-megapixel front camera, 19:9 display launched in India at Rs 22,990

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Friday launched the V9 for Rs 22,990. This is the company’s first flagship device in India with dual rear cameras.

The cameras come with 16MP+5MP sensors, 19:9 “FullView” display 2.0, and have the highest screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent, the company said in a statement. Prospective buyers can pre-book the device at retail stores, Vivo E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

“We are confident that our latest flagship will set new benchmarks in the smartphone industry,” said Kent Cheng, CEO, Vivo India.

Vivo V9’s rear camera offers features such as ultra HD, slo-mo, live photos, retina flash, and Augmented Reality (AR) stickers. The device sports a 24MP selfie camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. The bezels on the smartphone measure 1.75-mm so that a 6.3-inch display could be accommodated in a traditional 5.5-inch body, the company added.

Vivo V9 also comes with “Game Mode” that would allow users to block all messages, calls, and alerts during gaming sessions. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage and is fuelled by a 3,260 mAh battery.

The smartphone will be available in champagne gold, and pearl black colours at all retail stores starting April 2.