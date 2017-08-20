Use tech to help you stay off tech

Do you have a smartphone addiction? What, if anything, do you use to pull you away from your smartphone? Here are few apps that can help you to, well, stop using your apps

Offtime (iOS, Android)

This app helps users unplug by blocking distracting apps and games and filtering communications. It includes information on how much you actually use your smartphone. You can choose tailored modes like Work, Family, or Me Time to ensure that you have access to the things you need, but aren’t distracted by what you don’t. Analytics of your phone and app usage can be an important wake-up call, and can help you curb your habits.

Moment (iOS)

Moment tracks your device usage and allows you to set daily limits; the app notifies you if you exceed them. You can even use a setting that “forces” you off your phone by flooding your screen with annoying alerts when you try to extend your screen time. Moment can also be used for families, with the option to track your family’s device use from your own phone.

BreakFree (iOS, Android)

BreakFree incorporates the usage tracking features found in many similar apps, but it differs in that it breaks down the information into an easy-to-understand “addiction score.” It also shows you how often you unlock your phone screen, and comprehensively logs your usage for the day. This system makes it a great choice for those who like to set goals and challenge themselves.

AppDetox (Android)

Hooked on mobile games? AppDetox can help you get your fixation under control if apps are your kryptonite. You can set your own parameters on an app-by-app basis so you can have access when it’s not a disruption. Every time you break one of your own rules, the app reminds you to put down your phone.

Stay on Task (Android)

Stay on Task helps your productivity in a gentler way. The app simply asks if you’re still on task at random intervals during your day. If you’re someone who easily gets distracted, this app can be a great way to redirect your focus when your mind is wandering.