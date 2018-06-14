Twitter to put live news events in your timeline, notifications

San Francisco: Twitter has announced that it will put more live news events in your timeline and notifications and might also send users customised push notification if an event is happening that they may be interested in. “We’ve been working to change how you discover all the information around news, events, and stories. It’ll be easier to find and follow the big events and stories you care about in your timeline, notifications and Explore,” Twitter said in a blog post on Thursday.

Twitter is now experimenting with topic tabs in its “Explore” tab so that it will be easier to see what’s happening in news and entertainment and what’s most relevant to you. “Starting today, at the top of search results, you’ll see related news, events, or stories and be able to tap in to get a recap and see the latest discussion, videos or scores,” it added.

At the top of your timeline, users will now see the news that’s relevant to them along with the surrounding tweets and videos. The new features will be available in the coming months to everyone in the US on iOS and Android. “We’re also experimenting with sending notifications to you based on your interests (like who you follow and what you Tweet about), so you won’t miss a beat,” Twitter noted.

You can always turn off these notifications by going to your recommendations settings and toggling to not see the news. For its “Moments” feature that was launched in 2015 as a way to discover and learn about what’s new, Twitter is introducing a new vertical timeline experience. “Some Moments” including Moments outside of the US, Sponsored Moments, and Moments created by you “will temporarily continue to be horizontal as we roll out this change”, Twitter said.