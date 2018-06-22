Twitter comes out with IIFA emoji

Mumbai: Twitter on Friday launched a special IIFA emoji for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards. Viewers can simply tweet using #IIFA2018 to use the emoji. The special emoji appears next to the hashtag in the tweet, and is designed based on the iconic IIFA award, read a statement to IANS.

Keya Madhvani, Head – Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter India, said: “The IIFA awards is a much awaited event of the year amongst the film fraternity and Bollywood fans. Twitter is delighted to partner with IIFA for the launch of a special emoji that will create a holistic experience for consumers on a global scale.”

The three-day gala is being held in Bangkok this year, and will witness the presence of some of Hindi filmdom’s iconic stars and new actors on the red carpet, in the audience and on stage. The main awards night will be held on Sunday.