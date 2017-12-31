Tech up your New Year Eve party!

Year 2018 is about to begin and it’s time to bring in the merriment! Your New Year party invitations would have already started pouring in, so, why not plan one on your own? And, like a true techie, get the digital world of today to be your best friend. While you can go with the traditional themes for your rager, having technology by your side always helps to add that extra bit of zing. Make your drinks with an app or make it a smart party, the choice is yours!

Plan on FB, design with Canva

Gone are the days when you would actually call your peeps to get them over to your place. You can now reach hundreds at the same time! Just create a Facebook event with all the necessary details and then head over to canva.com to design your ultimate cover photo. Canva has thousands of free templates to get you going along with the right dimensions. Add in your photo, choose the friends you wanna send it to, add directions, even some pre-rager pics and you are good to go! Tracking is super easy and the same event can also be used for posting all the crazy post party pictures!

Sort the music online

There ain’t no party without some banging music! While sorting out your playlist manually would have taken you literally hours in the past, now we have online radio! Just make sure your internet is working and then log on to one of the million sites out there and let the music flow! My favs are Apple Music (subscribe for Rs 120/month), DI.FM for the EDM fans, gaana.com and even saavn.com. Just choose your genre and you can play host instead of wasting time on these mundane activities! And what’s good music without the right set of speakers to go with? Generally a dock is preferable for the room’s musicality, but wait till next year and you can have smart devices like the Amazon Echo, which can even make your playlists and play them just via voice control, all the while still being a speaker. Speaker set, music set, party set!

Get smart with food

How about a pan that helps you cook your food to perfection while you party? Use smart devices like the Pantelligent frying pan in which you can cook your recipes to the right temperature without you having to hover around it constantly. Seems like you can have your cake and literally eat it too! Enlist the help of smart devices like microwaves, jugs and more to get a perfectly cooked grub and happy faces all night long.

Get a photo booth

If you wanna take the cool quotient one level further, a photo booth is a great way to ensure happy faces throughout the night. There are some services such as DreamBooth and Picture Box that have instant photo booth setups, which can click and print photos right there. So, set up some props, get some hats and fun things together and get them posers. Make sure all your party peeps post them to social media feeds so that you can relive the fun everyday!

Here’s to a Happy New Year, folks!

– Compiled by Ankita Das