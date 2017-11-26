TECH TIPS: How to use your laptop as a Wi-Fi hotspot

Wireless connectivity is a feature that has come a long way and something most people with smartphones and laptops simply can’t do without. For common users, a router at is a simple solution to convert their wired internet connection into a wireless one. But what happens if your router just stops working? And your data plan won’t suffice for the rest of the day? There is an easy way of keeping all your devices connected while you wait for the router to get fixed.

You can use your laptop’s inbuilt Wi-Fi chip to broadcast the connection across your home and connect your devices. There are chances that your laptop is already running Windows 10 Anniversary Update. With the latest version, you can easily share your wired or even wireless network with devices.

Step 1: Head over to the Settings menu in Windows, and select the ‘Network & Internet’ setting.

Step 2: From the left navigation menu, select ‘Mobile hotspot’.

Step 3: Toggle on the hotspot setting to share the connection. The Ethernet connection on your laptop can be shared as a hotspot in just a few seconds.

Step 4: It obviously won’t be easy for you to remember the password that the system generates on its own. You can click on ‘Edit’ to change the password to the hotspot connection.

You can also start sharing your internet connection using Connectify. The app is easy to install and setup. It works in the way as covered in the steps in above, but all the system settings are changed by the app directly through its interface.

– Compiled by Ankita Das