Tech-savvy accessories for design-minded riders

Whether you are a casual rider, a daily commuter, or a pro-cyclist, having the right gear for the journey can make a huge difference. Looking for a special gift for your bike? Want a handsome bag to satisfy all of your urban cycling needs? Or maybe a high-tech helmet or a new lighting system to boost your visibility in traffic? What about a smart denim jacket that connects to the internet? Designed to satisfy every demand on the road, these innovative, design-savvy bike gadgets and accessories will make your ride as smooth as silk, without sacrificing style for safety or the other way around

World’s First Smart Bike Helmet

Update your cycling gear with the ultimate bike helmet! Featuring integrated brake and turn signal lights, Lumos keeps you visible and safe on the road, especially at night. This award-wining piece of equipment is controlled via a wireless remote that mounts to the handlebar and comes with 10 white LEDs on the front, 38 red LEDs on the back, and 11 orange LEDs for each turn signal. These not only increase your visibility, but also let other traffic participants anticipate your next move.

Laser-Enhanced Bicycle Light

Aiming to make cycling at night in urban environments safer, the Blaze Laserlight is essentially a 300 lumen LED front light with a built-in green laser. This ground-breaking feature allows it to project a bright bicycle symbol 6m onto the road ahead, alerting drivers and pedestrians that a real bike is coming their way. The gizmo is fully waterproof, durable, and easy to install.

Handmade Bike Messenger Bag

Designed with the cycling commuter in mind, this slim bag attaches to the bicycle frame thanks to its bespoke adjustable straps. At 32 x 25 x 5,5 cm, it comfortably accommodates your office essentials, while also making you look stylish when pedaling to work or around town.

Smart Bike Lock

Protect your bike with Ellipse, a keyless smart lock that connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and notifies you every time your bicycle is disturbed. While the U-shaped device is ideal for bike-share programs, it is an equally great investment for commuters, who will be impressed by its ingenious features. In addition to remote unlocking and theft-attempt alerts, it also contains a built-in solar panel for self-charging and an accelerometer that lets you set up alerts to your emergency contacts if you’ve been involved in an accident.

TrolleyTote Folding Basket

Make grocery shopping a breeze with TrolleyTote, a folding rear bicycle basket complete with telescopic handle and wheels for easy usage at the market. This smart and simple bike accessory is compatible with all Topeak MTX racks, and can be flattened for storage thanks to its nifty collapsible design.

– Compiled by Ankita Das