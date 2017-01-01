Tech resolutions for the New Year

New Year’s resolutions typically cover the basics: eat better, exercise more, maybe learn a new skill or banish a bad habit.

But what about other areas of your life that could use a little, er, tweaking? I’m talking about the tech areas: computers, phones, data, security, online shopping and so on. Isn’t it time you resolved to make a few improvements in those departments?

The new year is upon us, so let’s take a look at some tech-specific changes you can start making when the calendar flips over to January 1. Here are some New Year’s resolutions that can improve your everyday life with your favorite device in your pocket in a meaningful way.

Unsubscribe from junk email lists

Maybe they’re newsletters you signed up for but no longer read, maybe it’s a steady flow of deal promotions from stores where you’ve shopped. Whatever the case, they’re clogging up your inbox and wasting your time. Assuming you easily can find the “unsubscribe” link, which is almost always included in tiny print near the bottom of the email, the process should take no more than 30 seconds per message.

Set up automated backups

It’s never been easier to archive your data. External hard drives and flash drives continue to grow in capacity and shrink in price, so the financial burden is less. Same goes for cloud storage, which makes data preservation an automated, set-it-and-forget-it affair.

Indeed, most of us want to protect our files above all else — documents, spreadsheets, presentations, PDFs, photos and the like. If the computer croaks, you can restore Windows and your programs easily enough, but the data must be preserved.

Keep your phone off the dinner table

Your smartphone enables you to stay connected to everything — your friends’ conversations, your family’s plans for that upcoming reunion, emails from work, notifications from news apps, and reminders about all of the things you have to do — at all times. That can be great when you’re trying to stay productive throughout the day, but it’s a good idea to shut that all off when you sit down for dinner with your significant other, a friend, or your family.

Recycle or resell your old devices

Most of us are guilty of keeping smartphones that are past their prime or tablets that have been replaced in a drawer or a shoebox somewhere, collecting dust, just in case of an emergency. As you try to streamline your life in 2016, get rid of some of the clutter and let go of those devices. Recycle them, or resell them if you can get a decent amount of money for them.

Declutter your phone

Unless you really take the time to streamline your apps and stored files regularly, there’s probably an entire layer of digital detritus that you can delete. Clear out apps you don’t need, back up your photos (and delete photos you don’t need to store locally anymore), and clean out old backups from your cloud storage service of choice. Rearrange your home screen to move the apps you check obsessively out of sight, and take time to reevaluate how many apps you really want sending you notifications.

Start using that fitness tracker again

Most people who buy a fitness tracker use it for a little while, and then get bored and drop it in a drawer. If you’re guilty of abandoning a fitness tracker, take it out of the drawer and put it back to work.

Change your passwords periodically

There are so many important measures you can take to protect your privacy online. But not all of them require as much knowledge about encryption and security as you might imagine. Get the ball rolling and start small by changing the passwords to all of your critical accounts, especially if they haven’t been changed in years, or if they’re already insecure passwords (think “1234″ or “password”).