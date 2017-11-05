TECH DECK UP: Gadgets every startup needs in its first office

While many of the most well-known startups develop innovative apps and other useful pieces of software that you can find by exploring your smartphone or computer’s app store, many other up-and-coming companies are creating innovative gadgets that aren’t as easy to find, or available in one central location. So we’ve done the research for you and compiled a list of startups gadgets

Artiphon

Artiphon offers a music-making device called Instrument 1, which you can strum like a guitar, tap like a piano, bow like a violin, or pluck like a bass. The device enables you to play with music apps beyond the touchscreen of a phone or tablet. Instrument 1 is fully MIDI-compatible and works with hundreds of apps, and connects with your Mac or PC to control desktop software.

Eero

Eero claims to offer the world’s first “WiFi system,” which provides fast and reliable WiFi throughout your entire home with multiple small devices, called eeros, which create a mesh network. A set of three eeros covers the typical home, and you can set up and manage your network from your smartphone. Eero’s mesh network delivers WiFi to even the hardest-to-reach corners of your home, and optimizes connections so that you get the best possible speed.

Beam Labs

Beam Labs makes a smart projector and LED light that fits into any socket, called Beam. Beam can turn any flat surface into a large screen, and enables you to play games, watch movies, or share content from your smartphone on your wall, ceiling, or desk. You can interact with Beam via Android and iOS apps or via the web on any device with a browser and Internet connection.

CliniCloud

CliniCloud offers “the medical kit of the future” with a digital stethoscope and non-contact thermometer for the home. Parents can monitor children’s fever, coughs, and colds, and even get a medical consultation at home through the iOS or Android app. The app guides you through a quick or full checkup, tells you exactly where to place the stethoscope and thermometer, helps you identify trends over time, and enables you to store records for the whole family.

Circle Garage

Circle Garage‘s first product is HIRIS, a wearable computer that aims to be ideal for any situation and any lifestyle. Circle Garage refers to HIRIS as the “most advanced wearable in the world.” It offers a library of apps that enable you to customize it for your interests — from tracking your workouts to managing your smart home devices to controlling your drone. You can wear just the core unit or add additional tracker units, and add modules called expansion cards for new capabilities.

Formlabs

Formlabs makes a high-resolution 3D printer that can fit on your desktop. The Form 1+ 3D printer uses a printing method called stereolithography. Its high-precision optical system directs a laser across a tank of liquid resin to solidify layers as thin as 25 microns. The build platform pulls the model upward, out of the tank, as it’s constructed. The Form 1+was designed to match the print quality of large, industrial printers at a much lower cost.

Jolla

Jolla is an independent developer of mobile devices, built on its own open operating system, called Sailfish, which features live multitasking, the ability to run Android apps, and gestures based on the natural movements of your hand. Jolla’s smartphone also lets you select the apps and services you want, and the smartphone can be accompanied by the patented “Other Half” smart cover that uses NFC to detect what’s on the back of the phone and adapt the look and feel of the back cover to the front.

Lytro

Lytro makes cameras and software for light field photography, a kind of imaging that captures information about the intensity and direction of light in a scene. In 2012, Lytro released the first consumer light field camera, and in 2014 began selling the professional-grade Lytro ILLUM camera, Lytro Desktop, and the Lytro iOS app. The second-generation platform enables you to adjust aperture, use selective focus, tilt, focus spread, animation, and even create 3D images with a single exposure from the light field camera.

– Compiled by Ankita Das