Staqu unveils AI-powered smart glass

New Delh: In a bid to revolutionise personal security, artificial intelligence (AI) startup Staqu announced the launch of its AI-powered smart glass, capable of both, speech and image recognition, thereby enabling it to identify potential threats to the civil society, such as criminals, intruders or terrorists.

The smart glass has an inbuilt camera which captures input to trigger facial recognition. Once the face is identified from within the given databases, the smart glass projects the results on the glass screen. The entire process happens in real-time as the user simply glances over the vicinity. Even in wild scenarios, the smart glass by Staqu fuses together speech and image recognition to utilise a hybrid identification technology and identify anyone.

This first-of-its-kind technology utilises both speech and image recognition. Furthermore, the information is streamed in real-time from a centralised server. The glasses can be controlled from a centralised administrative portal, and specific recognition targets for each glass can be set remotely.

“Staqu’s AI-powered Smart Glass is capable of a hybrid of speech and image recognition and can warn the law-abiding citizens against any potential threat around them. Given the building paranoia and a need for smart security, we are hopeful that a majority of users and security forces will opt for this product,” said Atul Rai, co-founder, and CEO of Staqu.

Previously, Staqu had launched the ABHED app, helping police forces record and identify criminals on the run. Staqu launched the program of ABHED, together with the Rajasthan Police. The program resulted in the police nabbing over 1500 criminals in the first three months, post which the app reached other states of North India.