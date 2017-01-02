Soon, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 tablet

New York : Microsoft is working on a new version of its Surface Pro tablet which is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2017, reports IANS.

The new Surface Pro 5 2-in-1 will sport an ultra-HD display and magnetic charging stylus, with Pegatron Technology that will manufacture the device, DigiTimes reported on Friday citing a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report. Earlier this year, Microsoft launched Surface Pro 4, a slim and light Windows 10-based tablet-cum-laptop with pixel sense technology.

Surface Pro 4 is designed to run full Microsoft Office and bring the best of Windows 10 to life, including Surface Pen, Microsoft Edge and Cortana.