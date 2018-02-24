Soon, Google Assistant will be available in Hindi and 30 more languages

San Francisco: Google Assistant is set to get smarter as the company makes it ready to be multilingual and be available in more than 30 languages, including Hindi, by the end of this year.

The search engine giant’s digital assistant will be able to respond by text in Hindi, Danish, Dutch, Indonesian, Norwegian, Swedish and Thai on Android smartphones and Apple iPhones.

“The Assistant is already available in eight languages, and by the end of the year it will be available in more than 30 languages, reaching 95 per cent of all eligible Android phones worldwide,” Nick Fox, Vice President of Product, Google wrote in a blog post late on Friday.

“We’re also making the Assistant multilingual later this year, so families or individuals that speak more than one language can speak naturally to the Assistant.

“With this new feature, the Assistant will be able to understand you in multiple languages fluently. If you prefer to speak German at work, but French at home, your Assistant is right there with you,” Fox added.

Multilingual will initially be available in English, French and German with support for more languages coming over time.

Google Assistant currently responds in eight languages by text on Android phones including English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.