Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 compact unveiled, check out the specifications

Sony company has unveiled its two phones at Mobile world congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The phones are Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 compact and this will be Sony’s first full screen phones, the phones are flagship phones, although the price of the phones are not out yet but it will be available for the users from March.

Talking more about the Sony Xperia XZ2 it is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC and have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory which is expandable up to 400 GB. It runs on the latest OS Android 8.0 Oreo. The display has 5.7-inch HDR Full HD+ Triluminous display that carries an 18:9 aspect ratio. The camera of the phone is 19-megapixel. It also has 4K HDR movie recording. It comes with 5-megapixel selfie camera with a f/2.2 aperture. It is enabled with NFC, Google Cast, USB 3.1, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Miracast and dual nano sim support.

On the other hand, Sony XZ2 compact is same as Xperia XZ2, the only difference between the two lies in the battery and the display size. Xperia XZ2 Compact comes as a compact version of the Xperia XZ2 and carries a 5-0 inch display and is backed by a 2870 mAh battery.Rest of the specifications of both the smartphones are same. Both the smartphones will be available in White Silver, Black, Moss Green and Coral Pink colours.