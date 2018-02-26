Samsung unveils Galaxy S9, S9+ with better camera, ‘Slow-mo’ videos

Barcelona: In a bid to take on Apple iPhone X, Samsung unveiled Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones that come with “Super Slow-mo” video, a new “Dual Aperture” lens powering an innovative low-light camera and “AR Emoji” for creating personalised experiences.

Although prices are yet to be announced, S9 may cost around $720 and S9+ nearly $840. In terms of specifications, Galaxy S9 and S9+ are powered with Snapdragon 845 processor. The S9 houses 4GB RAM whereas the S9+ has 6GB RAM. The S9 comes with 3,000mAh battery whereas the S9+ houses 3,500mAh battery.

“The way we use our smartphones has changed as communication and self-expression has evolved,” said DJ Koh, president and Head of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. The “Infinity Display” screen comes with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a QHD+ resolution.

“With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere,” Koh told the packed house at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) here late on Sunday. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ cameras have a “Super Speed Dual Pixel” sensor with dedicated processing power and memory to take high-quality pictures.

Samsung’s “Dual Aperture” (F1.5 / F2.4) – the world’s first such feature in any smartphone — automatically lets in more light when it’s dark and less light when it’s too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear. The “Super Slow-mo” video captures 960 frames per second. The “Slow-mo” videos can also be turned into GIFs.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also offer automatic “Motion Detection”, a feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record — all users have to do is set up the shot. After capturing the “Super Slow-mo” video, users can select background music from 35 different options or add a tune from their favourite playlist.

Taking on Apple Animojis, with “AR Emoji”, Samsung lets users create an emoji that looks, sounds and acts like them. “AR Emoji” uses a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyses a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods, for true personalisation.

Samsung’s intelligence platform “Bixby”, integrated into the camera, uses Augmented Reality (AR) and deep learning technologies to provide helpful information about a user’s surroundings. With real-time object detection and recognition, “Bixby” instantly generates information directly on top of the image that the camera is pointing at, the company said.

The devices now support expandable memory of up to 400GB with a Micro-SD Card. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available, starting March 16, in select markets and will be offered in Midnight Black, Titanium Grey, Coral Blue and a new hue, Lilac Purple.