Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ad takes on Apple’s iPhone X; see how
Following the official release of the iPhone X on Friday, Samsung is out today with a new ad for its Galaxy Note 8 flagship. And the new ad slams the iPhone X’s notch design, the lack of a headphone jack and much more… Samsung’s ad for the Galaxy Note 8 taking on the iPhone X is now live on its YouTube channel.
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 ad is titled ‘Growing up’ and shows the sob story of a man who has been an iPhone user since 2007. But his girlfriend has been a loyal Galaxy Note series users, stirring some level of envy each year thanks to the Note’s better features, which as the Samsung ad implies has always been ahead of the iPhones. The video begins at the iPhone launch in 2007, and subsequent years show the main character facing storage issues when taking a photo and waiting in long lines under poor weather conditions for the latest iPhone. At one point, he drops his iPhone in water and has to place it in a bowl of rice, while his girlfriend’s Samsung device continues to function.
Other points made in the ad center around the iPhone’s lack of stylus support, as well as its need for dongles after the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack in the iPhone 7. The ad ends with the character’s decision to turn off his iPhone and purchase a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, and he eventually walks past a line of people waiting for the iPhone X — including a guy with a notch-like haircut — without joining them. And in the end, the video shows the user going for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and walking past all those folks who are standing in line for Apple iPhone X. Oh, and one prospective iPhone X customer even has a notch for a hairstyle, which frankly looks ridiculous. Samsung clearly doesn’t believe in subtlety when it comes to mocking its major rival.
Meanwhile, this is not the first ad we’ve seen from Samsung where it has mocked an iPhone. When Apple iPhone 6 series came out with the bigger display, Samsung was quick to remind users it had been doing this for a long time. The latest Samsung smartphone is the Galaxy Note 8, which launched in September with dual rear cameras, a 6.3-inch AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’, and a new and enhanced S Pen with improved pressure sensitivity.
Many publications favourably reviewed the Note 8 prior to its launch, agreeing that the lack of an explosive battery made Samsung’s newest device a step up from the Note 7. However, the new iPhone is already sold out and it looks there could be a long wait before the next set of stock arrives for the 10th anniversary iPhone. Apple iPhone X starts at Rs 89,000 in India going up all the way to Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. But people in India are already selling this iPhone for nearly Rs 1.5 lakh on sites like OLX, etc.