Sachin Tendulkar launches much-awaited mobile game Sachin Saga Cricket Champions; read full details

JetSynthesys, a leading digital entertainment and gaming company today launched its much-awaited game “Sachin Saga Cricket Champions” featuring the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. At a high decibel event today, Sachin Tendulkar unveiled the game along with Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Non-Executive Chairman, JetSynthesys and Mr. Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys.

“Sachin Saga Cricket Champions” is the official mobile gaming app of the cricketing God himself. The game aims to bring to life, the Legends’ cricketing style and iconic matches to every Indian. Through this game, the player gets a chance to step into the shoes of Sachin Tendulkar and relive his innings from some of the most memorable matches he has played for the country.





Set to go live today, “Sachin Saga Cricket Champions” creates a larger than life virtual cricketing experience on a mobile device. Through the technology embedded in the game, the players for the first time can experience real-time shadows and motion captures in a mobile game without hampering the game’s performance.

Commenting on the launch of his game, Sachin Tendulkar said, “With Sachin Saga, the aim is to bring cricket fans together and enable each one of them to experience my journey through this game. Sachin Saga Cricket Champions is a game that also has a lot of trivia and fun in addition to being competitive and challenging.”

Unique aspects of the game

A one of its kind game, ‘Sachin Saga Cricket Champions’ is bound to delight Sachin and cricket fans with its intense and authentic cricket action. With realistic motion capture and cricketing stance of the Little Master, this futuristic game with console quality visuals of the international cricketer, puts the player to face every challenge that the legend overcame to become the God of cricket. The game brings in real time shadow movements, authentic stadium environments and swift motion quality of fielders plucking the ball out from thin-air. One moment you are facing a legendary leg spinner and the other you are up against a reverse swinging yorker. This game ensures that the followers of the sport experience intense excitement in the middle of the pitch!