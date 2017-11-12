Robotic friends for children

With tons of robots for kids out there, we’ve done the research and compiled a list to help you narrow your search. Some of them won’t destroy the Earth, and are even educational, too

Tomy i-Sobot

With gyro stabilization and 17 custom actuators, Tomy i-Sobot delivers movements unheard of among competitors. Karate kicks, dance moves, headstands and other acrobatics are all within this agile bot’s capabilities, despite limited battery life and some difficulty turning.

WowWee Robosapien X

Designed by a NASA scientist, the WowWee Robosapien X is a fully articulated humanoid bot that can be programmed in multiple modes and with unlimited steps to walk, run and engage in other dynamic movements, using the included controller or smartphone app.

Meccano Meccanoid 2.0

Programmable via a drag-and-drop smartphone interface, the Meccano Meccanoid 2.0 is capable of adaptive learning, and features voice recognition, trivia games, interactive storytelling and a large vocabulary, including over 3,000 preprogrammed phrases.

Sphero BB-8

The Sphero BB-8 is an app-enabled droid that has an adaptive personality that changes as you play. It reacts to your voice, and can be navigated via any smartphone or tablet. You can even record and view virtual holographic videos.

Mindstorms EV3

Combining robust programming capabilities with the familiar versatility of Lego bricks, the Mindstorms EV3 is a favorite among coding enthusiasts. From carrying out preprogrammed “missions” to building custom bots, its rich learning experiences are loads of fun.

– Compiled by Ankita Das