Rider’s Tech: Gadgets for cycling enthusiasts

Here is a list of the best bike gadgets and accessories, which contains delights like smart devices that track your progress, lots of new ways to think about safety when cycling and many more cool things

POWERTAP P1 METER PEDALS

Exact metrics of you’re cycling – find out where you can be more efficient

The PowerTap P1 Meter Pedal gives you exact metrics of your ride on your mobile phone with accuracy and reliability. They might be a bit expensive but is rated as best in class. The pedals measures left power, right power and more. They fit most road bikes and it is easy to mount the pedals on any crank. They only weigh 398 grams are driven by AAA batteries that last for 60 hours, and are synced to your phone with ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart. Cleats and Allen wrench screws included.

LINKA SMART BIKE LOCK

Smart Bike Lock with tamper alert and siren that opens when you approach

Bike thefts is a huge problem. New exciting products let you secure your bike in ways that might prevent your bike to be stolen.The LINKA Smart Bike Lock is a locking device that is always attached to your bike. It has an auto-lock feature that recognises you when you approach and unlocks it. The lock is compatible with most bikes and has built in bike parking locator. It also sends alerts to your phone if someone tampers with your bike and give a clear message to the thieve with a loud siren to back off.

SUPERNOVA THE PLUG III DYNAMO USB CHARGER

Charge up phones and GPS devices on the road – never run out of power

With the Supernova The Plug III, also called Tout Terrain The Plug III, USB hub charger mounted on your bike, you can easily charge devices with the power you generate yourself and connect them with a USB cable. It lets you convert the momentum of your bicycle ride into power for electronics such as iPhone, Android Phones, GoPro action cameras, lights, GPS, bike computers, Bluetooth speakers and more.

NELLO MAGNETIC BIKE BELL

Buy this ball shaped device if you don’t have a bell on your bike

Nello Magnetic Bike Bell that is simply a round object with the shape of a ball that rings if you press its top. It is, as you might have understood, attached magnetically to its base which makes it easy to slip into your pocket when you leave your bike. It has 3 different ring sounds which change every time the unit is attached to the support. Pedestrians are sure to move when they hear the 90dB sound. It is weather resistant and powered by two CR2032 coin batteries.

REVOLIGHTS ECLIPSE BICYCLE LIGHTING SYSTEM

Awesome light system that makes your bike cool and visible in the dark

Revolights Eclipse is a weather-resistant light system for your bike wheels. It has forwarding projecting headlight in front and smart brake light in the rear which blinks to indicate to traffic when you are slowing down. The light is visible from 360 degrees increasing visibility from all angles of approach.

– Compiled by Ankita Das