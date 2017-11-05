Revision apps to help you ace your exams

As the exam season approaches and revision sessions begin, it would be negligent to miss an opportunity to find a tech angle on exam preparation. So, what are the best apps to aid the revision process and help students achieve their best in exams?

Gojimo

This revision app boasts mostly free content and covers GCSE, A level, IB, iGCSE, Common Entrance and more. It works like this: you pick your subject and your exam board, then you take part in quizzes to test your knowledge. Not only do you get instant feedback, you’re also given detailed explanations, so if you go wrong, you can work out why. At the end of a quiz you’re told how many you got right, how long you took and you can review your errors. The app will also track your progress over time so you can identify your best and worst topics for revision.

iMindMap and bubbl.us

Mindmaps, on paper rather than a computer, were what got me through my undergraduate exams. You can create mindmaps for all the main topics, memorised them and then sketched them out quickly again in the exam and use them for all essay questions.

Quizlet

Quizlet enables students to create their own revision flashcards, as well as to use sets created by others. Teachers can also create sets to share with their students. When you access a set, there are four different modes in which you can use them: cards, learn, match and test.

Memrise

If learning languages and vocab is your focus, then Memrise is worth checking out. You can click on the optional “help me to remember this button”, which then allows you to select a “mem” – an image, essentially – that relates to that particular word and should, theoretically, help you remember it. In fact, the whole way Memrise has been structured is based on knowledge of how the brain works.

Get Revising

Whatever apps or tools students use (or don’t use), being organised about their revision is key. So why not create revision timetables using Get Revising’s Study Planner tool?

Flashcards+

Flashcards+ is a fast, fun, free flashcard maker designed to help you learn things more quickly and ace your toughest classes. You can create flashcards with text, images, diagrams and more, as well as downloading those made by other students.

– Compiled by Ankita Das