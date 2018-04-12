Reliance Jio to launch laptop with built-in cellular connection for 4G connectivity

After taking telecom industry by storm, Reliance Jio is gearing up for the next big release which is going to be Jio laptop, and for this Reliance Jio is in talk with American chipmaker Qualcomm. The laptop will have built-in cellular connection for the Indian market.

“We have talked to Jio. They could take the device and bundle it with data and content,” Miguel Nunes, senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, told ET. The budget 4G laptop will come bundled with a Jio data pack. The Jio laptops will come with in-built 4G connectivity. This means that user will access internet on the laptop without depending on the Wi-Fi or any data card. The laptop will run on windows 10 operating system which will make the device even more faster.

Talking more about Jio, they have brought a revolution in telecom industry after they stepped in. Before Jio data packs and calling were limited by other telecom operator and things changed after Jio was introduced which started giving unlimited calling and internet to the users.

Jio is working on optical fibre which will enhance the downloading and uploading speed of the user, and as per the report the optical fibre will be launched this year only and the service offered under it could be 100GB data at 100mbps speed in the initial phase as part of its preview offer.