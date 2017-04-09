Preserving handwritten notes in the digital world

ARCHIVAL METHODS

YOUR SMARTPHONE: Evernote and OneNote both do this well. In Evernote, add a new note using your camera, and it’ll process your handwriting to make the note searchable. OneNote’s handwriting recognition is arguably better, though it takes an extra step or two: just create a note with a photo, then in the desktop app, right-click the image to make it searchable.

A DOCUMENT SCANNER

A portable scanner like the Doxie Go provides a couple of ways to scan documents. The scanner is small and light enough to be slung in a bag and carried around, and has rechargeable battery.

A SMART PEN

Smart pens like LiveScribe 3 can record handwriting in digital form as you write. LiveScribe requires you to use special ”dot paper” but when you’re done, you’ll have an ink copy of your writing and a digital copy saved to the pen’s memory which you can then synchronize with your computer, phone or tablet.

A TABLET AND STYLUS

Wacom is one of the most renowned names in this field with tablets at various price points , and the styli work with the likes of Microsoft Office and Windows 8’s built-in handwriting recognition.