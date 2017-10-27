Pre-order iPhone X in India: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Apple’s first all-screen smartphone, iPhone X, is now up for pre-orders in India as a part of the first wave of pre-bookings. The phone will go on sale from November 3, in India. The iPhone X pre-orders started from 12.30 pm in India. And e-commerce majors, Flipkart and Amazon have already made their pre-order page live. Users can also head to Apple resellers and other partner outlets to pre-book their iPhone X.

iPhone X India price starts at Rs. 89,000 for the 64GB version while the 256GB version is priced at Rs. 1,02,000. The smartphone will be available in Silver and Space Grey colours. Apple has already revealed pricing of the Apple-designed accessories like leather and silicone cases which will be available starting at Rs. 3,500. An all-new iPhone X leather folio will be available at Rs. 8,600 while a Lightning Dock in colour-matching metallic finishes will be available at Rs. 4,700. With this price, the iPhone X will be the most expensive smartphone in the country.

iPhone X specifications and features

iPhone X is the company’s first all-screen smartphone and sports a 5.8-inch Super Retina display. It packs Face ID, wireless charging, all glass and surgical-grade stainless steel body. It also comes with water and dust resistance. It has two 12-megapixel cameras with OIS. The rear camera now packs dual optical image stabilisation which includes new colour filter, deeper pixels, and image signal processor. There’s a 7-megapixel front-facing FaceTime HD camera. It is powered by A11 Bionic processor which comes with neural engine for supporting machine learning, augmented reality and 3D gaming. The iPhone X sports an all glass and stainless steel design with all-screen display.