Powering smart consumption at home

Coupled with energy efficient lighting and thermostats, to savvy appliances that shift their operation times to off-peak hours to better accommodate the electric grid, smart home gadgets are an additional key to ensuring smarter energy consumption. With the help of our featured smart home gadgets, you can make your abode from ordinary to extraordinary while contributing to a more energy efficient world.

Nest – Smart Thermostat

With heating and air conditioning taking up almost half of household energy use, the Nest Smart Learning Thermostat aids in the efficient stabilisation of the power demand during peak demand hours by adjusting its operation times to offset the electric influx. With its built in auto-away feature, Nest saves energy by making note of your absence as to not consume unnecessary amounts of energy while you’re away. This nifty thermostat has saved over four billion kWh of energy in millions of homes worldwide! Even more exciting is the compatible phone app that helps to monitor the amount of daily and monthly energy Nest saves.

Intelligent Oven – Energy Efficient Convection Oven

Instead of exacerbating the strain on the electric grid, turn to the energy efficient June Intelligent Oven to bring to life your appetizing creations! Although toaster ovens are typically viewed as the incompetent younger sibling to their much larger counterparts, the June Intelligent Oven’s precise thermal engineering guarantees a quality meal that is sure to satisfy your cravings and improve your energy efficiency. The advanced carbon fiber heating elements eliminate the need for prolonged preheating, resulting in a considerable amount of energy being saved. Additionally, the overall cooking time is significantly reduced due to the high-volume convection fans that accelerate the cooking process by 25%. Thus, you can enjoy a hearty meal prepared using half the energy, in half the time.

BeOn Starter Pack – Smart Lighting

In the event that your extreme state of evening exhaustion causes you to forget to shut off the lights from your phone, BeOn’s scheduled lighting will automatically turn the lights off for you, as to not have them wastefully consuming energy throughout the night. Equipped with energy efficient LED bulbs, the BeOn system will help to slice your energy bill in half! Perhaps the most impressive feature of this savvy gadget is its ability to store energy for emergency uses.

Samsung SmartThings – Home Automation Hub

Wrapping up this list of energy efficient smart home gadgets is a device that is the crème de la crème – an all-in-one home automation hub. In the event that you want to make your smart home even more savvy, Samsung’s SmartThings allows for you to control your thermostat, lighting, and security systems all in one central device. In addition to conserving energy through each attached system, SmartThings will help to conserve your physical energy by preventing you from having to perform each energy efficient task individually.

– Compiled by Ankita Das