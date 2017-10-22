Pet Tech: Gadgets that’ll make you wish to have a pet

In an era of luxury dog hotels, pet-friendly restaurants and an endless array of hilarious cat gifs, it’s clear that people are more pet-obsessed than ever. Now, new pet tech is helping people take better care of their four-legged family members. From digital fetch machines to smart feeders, this tech is bringing owners and pets even closer.

The Disco Vest For Dogs

New to MTV this summer, Pimp my Pooch. If you’re looking to give your pet a bit of a makeover, the DiscoDog is the coat for your canine. With its coloured, flashing LEDs, it’ll light them up like a Christmas tree, and who doesn’t want to look like a festive fern? You can choose to have the lights flash in preset patterns using the app, or, if you prefer, you can spell out a word by inputting text and have it scroll along the coat like a digital billboard. Not only is it fun, it’ll also mean your dog is visible in the dark.

The Cat-Tracking Collar

Your cat is going to wander the streets. It’s what they do. But that doesn’t mean you can’t know where your furry little friend is at any given time. As long as you make it wear the GPS-equipped Pawtrack cat-tracking collar, and don’t mind acting like a crazed stalker that is. Letting you see exactly where your kitty is on a map, it automatically takes a location fix every 10 minutes, and if you request it, you can even track your cat live. It recognises your home Wi-Fi too, so it’ll know when your cat is at home and stop tracking it. That way, it’s able to save battery life for when it’s actually out and about.

The Treat-Tossing Doggy Camera

Need another way to keep Fido fascinated while you’re out? How about by flinging treats across the room? That’s what Furbo does, with the techy treat dispenser helping ensure your pet will never get lonely. Simply press the button in the app, and you can fire a treat out of the device back at home. Though doing so isn’t advised while other people are in the room. It does much more than that, too. The app sends you alerts whenever your dog barks, so you can fire up the video camera and see what’s up. You can also talk to your pet and hear it for yourself using the two-way microphone. Want more? You got it, you can also use Furbo to snap photos and record videos of your dog in action, and upload them to social media.

Smart Food and Water Dispensers

The RolliPet is a smart food dispenser designed for cats and small- to medium-sized dogs. It’s simple and straightforward, allowing you to use its accompanying app to automate the amount of food your pet needs and what time of day the food should be dispensed. It also comes equipped with a camera so you can see your pet while you’re away from home.

Safety First

Pets are important members of the family, and new GPS tracking devices are helping to keep them safe. The Kyon Pet Tracker alerts owners if a pet leaves a designated 300-foot “safe zone,” tracks a pet’s location and can also display information on the collar such as “I am lost.”

-Compiled by Ankita Das