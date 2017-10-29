Party smart with high-tech costumes

Fabric, cardboard, glitter, and glue — the vast majority of all Halloween costumes are made from these materials. Nothing wrong with the oldies, but you can separate yourself from the low-tech pack with these six high-tech ideas

Light-Up Wings

If your little one wants to be a fairy this Halloween—or a bumblebee or Tinkerbell—take the standard glitter-riddled costume up a notch by attaching some battery-powered LEDs to the wings. It’s not difficult to advance the project by hooking the LEDs up to a LilyPad Arduino to create a blinking or fading effect. And the added safety of a light-up Halloween costume doesn’t hurt.

Lady Gaga Video Glasses

Take a pair of dark sunglasses that you’re at peace with never wearing again. Attach a digital picture frame keychain, loaded up with a slideshow, to each lens. You may need to practice pressing the ON buttons at the same time since there’s no way to sync the slideshows. Warning: You won’t be able to actually see through these glasses, so be careful when showing them off!

Fiber Optic Dress

Is there any high-tech Halloween costume more versatile than a dress that lights up? Be a Martian, a fairy, sexy astronaut, pixie, ghost—the possibilities are endless. Added bonus: If designed correctly, the fiber optics look pretty awesome simply as a functionally futuristic dress.

GlowyZoey

Glow-in-the-Dark Stick Person or Minnie Mouse Costume. You might remember the popular 2013 viral video of a toddler running around in the dark, looking for all the world like a glowing stick figure. Last year, glowing Minnie Mouse ears were added.

3-D Printed Masks

If you’ve already got a strong Halloween costume in mind, but are looking for the perfect high-tech touch, these Mardi Gras-style 3-D printed masks, available for both male and female faces, might be just what was needed. Best of all, the masks are free—so long as you have access to a 3-D printer.

Light-Up Leggings

Do you find yourself bare-legged this Halloween? Shiver no more with these easy-to-make light-up leggings! (They’ll also look great when you’re dancing.) Pretty much all you need is a pair of sturdy leggings, a dozen or so LEDs, a needle, and conducive thread.

– Compiled by Ankita Das