OnePlus 5T spotted on retail website; price, specifications details leaked

‘OnePlus 5T’ is all set to launch soon as leaks have suggested a tentative release date for the smartphone. The ‘OnePlus 5T’ successor is expected to come with a display of 18:9 aspect ratio. While there have been several leaks regarding the upcoming flagship phone, a new leak has surfaced which reportedly shows the release date of the phone. A new information coming from Evan Blass hints at a display with 18:9 aspect display. Blass also confirmed that, ‘OnePlus 5T’ will not launch the device anytime before November 2.

Evan Blass, who tweets with under the handle ‘@evleaks’, claimed that the information regarding the launch date has come from a reliable source. Blass is usually one of the first people who reveal leaked details of an upcoming smartphone. However, initially, he was sceptical about the existence of a 5T variant of the ‘OnePlus 5’ phone. Earlier, he had tweeted: “I haven’t heard anything about a 5T, and it makes little sense to me in near future.” But later, Blass took back the statement and said that he heard from a reliable person that ‘OnePlus 5T’ is working on an 18:9 model of the OnePlus 5 for a November release. He also cited another source, saying that the phone will launch on a date after November 20.

But while we are still waiting for it official announcement, OnePlus 5T has surfaced online along with price and specifications. An online smartphone retailer from China, Oppomart, has listed OnePlus 5T for pre-orders before any announcement from OnePlus regarding the launch of the phone. The details put up by the website are similar to what has come through the rumour mill recently.

OnePlus 5T specifications

The retailer listing claims some of the specifications including 6-inch Quad HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor clocked at 2.45GHz. It is likely to come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 64GB and 128GB storage respectively. On the camera front, the handset is said to sport a 20-megapixel rear camera coupled with another 16-megapixel sensor, making it a dual camera setup at the back. It is also said to have a 16-megapixel front camera.

It also include a larger 3450mAh battery, larger 6-inch display, and a full-HD+ resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. It is also thicker than the OnePlus 5, weighing in at 164 grams. The thickness is said to be identical at 7.25mm, but the phone will be slightly wider and taller at 157×75.4mm. The handset is rumoured to support global 4G LTE bands and support 34 network bands.

Some of the other rumours surrounding the ‘OnePlus 5T’ include an aluminium frame with a bottom-positioned speaker and a slightly higher capacity battery than the 3300mAh pack available on the OnePlus 5. It is expected to move the fingerprint sensor to the rear panel, in line with the adoption of a bezel-less display.

OnePlus 5T price leaked

Ahead of the official confirmation of the device, ‘OnePlus 5T’ – if that’s the phone OnePlus is working on has been subjected to several leaks and rumours. One such rumour that surfaced online hinted that the pricing details of the ‘OnePlus 5T’. It suggests that the upcoming ‘OnePlus 5T’ will be announce at a price tag of $549 (for 64GB), which roughly translates around Rs 35,500.