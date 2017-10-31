Nokia 2 launched in India, smartphone to be available from mid-November

HMD Global today launched Nokia 2, its most affordable smartphone that will be available from mid-November. While the exact price was not disclosed, Seiche said it is expected to retail at about 99 euros (nearly Rs 7,500).

The handset features a 5-inch display and 4100 mAh battery that HMD claims will last for two days. Display of the screen is 5-inch HD which comes with a contrast ratio of 13000:1. Moreover, the display comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The camera of the phone is 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front facing camera. The phone has a polycarbonate back. The phone will be available in Black, White and Copper colour options.

“USD 100-150 price point is one of the most popular segments and is 17 per cent of the global market volume. In India, this segment is even bigger at 30 per cent of the volume,” he said.

Talking about the Indian market, Florian Seiche said the company will expand its retail reach to 1,00,000 stores by the end of this year.

“India is a very important market for us…India has been the home of Nokia phones for so many years. We are making significant investment here,” he said.

HMD Global, which designs and sells Nokia brand of smartphones and feature phones, today said India is among its top three global markets within 11 months of launch.

The company is also pumping in significant investment into the Indian market as it looks to become one of the top players in the next 3-5 years.

“We started our journey very short 11 months ago. We brought a fantastic line-up of 11 new Nokia phones, both feature and smartphones… India is already among our top 3 markets,” HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche told reporters here. The other two top markets are Russia and Indonesia.-Inputs from PTI