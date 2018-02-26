MWC 2018: Nokia unveils five phones, iconic Nokia 8110 returns

Barcelona: Expanding its portfolio, HMD Global — the manufacturer of Nokia phones has unveiled five new devices — Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (new variant), Nokia 1 and a revamped Nokia 8110 at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) event here.

The iconic Nokia 8110 which was the distinctive “candy bar” phone with a slider opening design now comes with 4G connectivity and apps including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook and Twitter. “This time last year, we started our journey with huge expectations from fans and a massive responsibility to deliver on the legacy of one of the most innovative brands in our space. Last year we shipped over 70 million Nokia phones,” Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global, said in a statement.

The device features intuitive tactile mechanics with slide to answer and end calls, as well as a helicopter-style spin on its axis. It supports VoLTE calling and features the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform. The phone also comes with a revamped version of the iconic Snake game. Nokia 8110 will be available from May for a global average retail price of 79 euros, excluding taxes and subsidies.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our range with the introduction of five new devices, setting new benchmarks in smartphone design with Nokia 8 Sirocco and delivering our most accessible smartphone to date in Nokia 1,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global. The three new Android smartphones — Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia 6 join the Android One family and will offer high quality software experience designed by tech giant Google.

Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with storytelling features including enhanced “dual-sight”, ZEISS optics and acoustics with Nokia spatial audio. According to the company, the ultra-compact powerhouse is their most beautiful smartphone to date. The device has curved glass finish and a stainless-steel frame and 2-mm thin at the edge. It sports a curved edge-to-edge OLED 2K 5.5-inch display.

It has dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics and a secondary 13MP sensor with 2x optical zoom. There is a “Pro Camera” mode that lets users get full manual control over every picture they shoot. It will be available starting April at a global average retail price of 749 euros.

Nokia 7 Plus comes with enhanced “dual-sight”, dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. It is fuelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and 3,800 mAh battery. The device has a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will go on sale from early April and at a global average retail price of 399 euros, excluding taxes and subsidies.

The new Nokia 6 is over 60 per cent faster than its predecessor and now offers enhanced “dual sight”, ZEISS optics, USB-C fast-charging, a compact screen-to-body ratio, Nokia spatial audio and runs Android Oreo OS out of the box. It will retail for a global average retail price of 279 euros. Nokia 1 is an Android Oreo Go edition smartphone which is designed to be smooth and responsive, with full access to the Google Play Store. It will retail for a global average retail price of $85, excluding taxes and subsidies. The device supports “Xpress-on” covers which will be sold separately for $7.99 in Azure, Grey, Yellow and Pink colours.