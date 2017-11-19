Must-Have Apps For Movie Buffs

Winters are almost here, vacations are about to begin – it’s the movie-watching season. For all those movie freaks it is the best time to enjoy your much-awaited release. But with these apps, your movie watching experience will just get better. These essential apps will help you up your movie watching game

PVR Vkaao – Vkaoo is a Theater-on-Demand initiative from PVR Pictures which gives viewers complete control of their movie watching experience at cinema halls. Vkaao lets you create a screening for a movie of your choice, theatre of your choice, and you even the time and date of your choice. You essentially get to watch a movie when you want it, where you want it. This screening will then be made available on the platform for others to join. If enough people pay up for the screening, it is confirmed and you get to watch your favourite movie on a big screen. If minimum tickets aren’t booked, the entire ticket fee is refunded and the screening will be cancelled. Vkaao can be downloaded from Android and IOS both.

IMDb – IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. IMDb offers a searchable database of more than 185 million data items including more than 4 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 6 million cast and crew members. One can rely on the information IMDb provides — including local movie show times, ticketing, trailers, critic and user reviews, personalized recommendations, photo galleries, entertainment news, quotes, trivia, box-office data, editorial feature sections and a universal Watch list – when deciding what to watch and where to watch it.

Hotstar – Hotstar is an online video streaming platform, offering over 50,000 hours of TV content and movies across 8 languages, and every major sport covered live. Hotstar brings to you all the trending & most popular English movies, Hindi movies, Bengali movies, Kannada movies, Malayalam movies, Marathi movies, Tamil movies, and Telugu movies, available on IOS and Android.

Paytm – Paytm has made the lives of movie junkies a lot easier. Whether you are a self confessed movie buff or one of those who live cinema every day, if the silver screen is religion to you and you want to catch all the latest movies in a theatre, then Paytm has made your life more convenient! It gives you a flawless and quick movie ticket booking platform which lets you choose from a number of multiplex theatres and a list of latest movies. Just go to paytm.com and partake the pleasure of effortless online movie ticket booking. Don’t let the long queues and endless wait time ruin your movie-going experience.

– Compiled by Ankita Das