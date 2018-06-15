Micromax unveils new ‘Canvas 2 Plus’ in India

New Delhi: Domestic handset-maker Micromax on Friday unveiled its new “Canvas 2 Plus” smartphone at Rs 8,999. The smartphone comes with a 18:9 screen ratio, 8MP selfie camera, 13MP rear camera, 3GB double data rate type three (DDR3) RAM, 32GB memory, face-unlock feature, fingerprint sensor and a 22-regional language support.

Micromax aims to give consumers a device with incredible user experience, great specs and other desirable features, the company said in a statement. “To address the consumer needs, we are coming up with ‘Canvas 2 Plus’ with compelling features like infinity screen, face unlock feature, compelling battery and more,” said Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics.

The phone runs on Android Nougat 7.0 and is powered by a 4000mAh battery and 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor. “Canvas 2” was the first smartphone that Microsoft launched in its Canvas range back in 2012. The mid-range smartphone would be available for purchase across all retail outlets, the company said.