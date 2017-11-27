Market manipulators hook onto dark web, private chats for stock tips

New Delhi: Market manipulators have hooked onto dark web and private chat groups on messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram for sharing ‘multi bagger’ stock tips and unpublished price sensitive information about listed firms.

This has prompted the exchanges and the regulator to beef up the ‘whistle blower’ framework to encourage people, including investors and those working with various market intermediaries, to anonymously give a tip-off on such groups.

The shift to these platforms follows an enhanced vigil by the capital markets watchdog SEBI and the stock exchanges on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter; the regulator can also seek call data records from telecom firms for its probe.

According to multiple sources from the industry, regulatory authorities and exchanges, the manipulators often disguise the price sensitive information about listed firms as ‘heard on the street talks’, while stock tips are also shared as ‘multi baggers’ — a term used for multi-fold returns.