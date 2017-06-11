Make your gadgets monsoon-proof

The cosmopolitan man cannot move a step ahead without gadgets today. Thus, requires Smartphone, laptop, digital camera, tablet, plus a lot more gadgets in his everyday life. But monsoons make it challenging for men to go out of their homes with these sophisticated gadgets as water contact might make them permanently damaged. Does that mean that these gadgets have to be left at home during the monsoon season? Absolutely not! There are tips to protect them against the harsh attacks of this season. Here are some of them for your help

Smartphone

The most imperative gadget of every man is the Smartphone. Water damage during monsoons can wreck havoc to this gadget due to water seepage from its multiple ports. Hence, the first think that you need to do is to opt for a waterproof case inside which you should insert the Smartphone. Additionally, put it inside a waterproof zip pouch as double protection. In addition to this, opt for answering your phone calls through your hands free device or Bluetooth headset provided with it instead of operating the Smartphone directly.

Tablet

The next frequently used gadget is the tablet. This gadget is more vulnerable to the harsh weather phenomenon of the monsoons because you need to carry them in your hand most of their times. However, it is neither advisable to carry the tablet inside a zipped bag. In such a situation, the best alternative is to use a waterproof cover. This cover will prevent water contact when you touch the tablet with your finger while operating the device.

Laptop

The laptop is an equally important device that is used by the cosmopolitan man every day. This device is quite big enough to be covered inside a waterproof case. However, the best part of it is that you will not have to operate your laptop when you are outdoors. Therefore, the best way of protecting this gadget from coming into contact with water is to purchase a waterproof laptop bag for carrying it. In addition to this, you can also install a protective shield for the keyboard that will protect both the keyboard as well as the motherboard beneath it.

Digital Camera

You might have the passion of capturing scenic rain washed images. But you should simultaneously remember that direct contact with water can cause irreparable damage to the device. Hence, you need a waterproof pouch for the camera. You can slide the camera inside this pouch and operate it conveniently.