Is WhatsApp working on group voice, video calls?

London: Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is known for constantly upgrading its features. However, the latest buzz doing rounds is that it is reportedly working on bringing voice and video calls on WhatsApp groups.

Hints of developing the feature, which is currently available on Facebook Messenger, was spotted in a blog recently. However, the feature may not be functional before 2018. Clues were also derived when the company released images during the launch of its ‘Live Location’ tracking feature, whereby one of the images depicted voice and video call options on a group chat window, reports The Independent.

WhatsApp currently allows users to make voice and video calls to their individual contacts, but the options only appear inside one-on-one conversations. Furthermore, additional people cannot be added to an ongoing call.

Last week, WhatsApp unveiled a new feature titled ‘Live Location’ for its iOS and Android user base, enabling users to share their location with friends and family in real time.

The new feature will be available under the ‘Location’ option in the ‘Attach’ tab. To use the feature, a user may open a chat with a person or group and access the same via the aforementioned path and tap on “Share Live Location.” Users can also set a timer for how long the location needs to be shared, thereby enabling all chosen recipients to see where the user is on a map in real time.

It also works if multiple people share locations simultaneously, as people’s icons will then appear on the same map, according to The Verge.

Keeping user privacy intact, WhatsApp stated that like all of its other messaging functions, location sharing will be end-to-end encrypted. The presence of the timer is important for user security, as they can choose to stop sharing their locations whenever, or let the Live Location timer expire.