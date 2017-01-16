is Instagram promoting hookah use?

New York : Despite its harmful effects, the use of hookah has increased in the US and is being promoted through Instagram, a study has found. The study conducted by researchers from the University of Southern California (USC) noted that as cigarette use declined between 2005 and 2015 in the US, hookah use has increased, reports IANS.

According to the study, Instagram’s focus on images facilitates picture-based advertising where hookah lounges promote drink specials at the same time nightclubs promote hookah specials. “Instagram users may see pictures of their friends and family enjoying themselves in social settings where hookah use is a focus,” said Tess Boley Cruz, professor at USC.

The researchers analysed more than 5,000 posts on Instagram between February 19 and May 19, 2016, by combining the hashtag ‘hookah’.