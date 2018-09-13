iPhone XR, XS and XS max launched: Read to know specifications and price in India

iPhone just launched three new iPhones which are iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. CEO Tim Cook really wanted to take the iPhone X series to the whole new level, at the Apple event he was really focused on the new budget friendly phone iPhone XR. However we still think it’s a little pricey. There were many thing that were revealed about the iPhones yesterday and if you missed the event here are the things you should known about the new iPhones.

iPhone XR

Looks like Apple have been listening to their costumers, that’s why this year they launched an iPhone which does not affect our wallet that much. The price of iPhone XR is starts from $ 750(RS 54000 approx)

iPhone XR is bigger than the previous iPhone X, but it does not have dual back camera.

iPhone XR is considered to be the most battery friendly out of the three released yesterday, we think that’s because this iPhone consists a LED display.

iPhone XR comes in various different colours such as Red, Orange, Yellow, Black, White and Blue.

The iPhone XR comes in three storage variants, the 64GB variant has been priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 53,900), the 128GB variant has been priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 57,500), and the 256GB variant has been priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 64,700). Pre-orders going live on October 19 and shipping from October 26.

Iphone XS and XS Max