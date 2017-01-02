iPhone production to be cut by 10%

New York : Apple is set to reduce iPhone production by 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, a media report said, reports IANS.

The news comes after Yahoo-owned research firm Flurry earlier this week revealed that the holiday season was a big hit for Apple’s iPhone and between December 19 to 25, Apple’s iPhone and iPad accounted for 44 per cent of all mobile activations – much higher than Samsung. “This is not the first time Apple has cut back on iPhone production as a similar event occurred this year in the January – March quarter. That cut on production was around 30 per cent,” 9to5mac.com reported.