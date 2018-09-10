Instagram makes emojis more accessible with new update
Washington DC: With the new update in Instagram, emojis have become more accessible.Instagram has now added personalized emoji shortcuts to its app, placing your most used emoji above your keyboard. The new feature for Android and iOS has been in public testing since May.
The feature will exclusively focus on the comment section, considering that a huge number of people prefer commenting with emojis. The emoji bar will not appear in other areas like responding to a story or captioning your own posts.
The photo and video-sharing social networking service have been introducing a lot of new features lately. Earlier this month, it added six new Superzoom effects to make your Stories more dramatic.
JUST ARRIVED
- 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case: Two convicts get death sentence
- India vs England: Bill Ponsford to Alastair Cook, 5 Players who scored a hundred in their first and last Test match
- Delhi High Court rejects Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’s plea against Income Tax notice
- Complacency is like slow poison: Abhishek Bachchan
- ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actor Mahesh Sharma in ‘Sui Dhaaga’
EDITOR’S PICK
As expected, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has dissolved the State Assembly and gone for an early election.…
The biggest reason in favour of India Post Payments Bank is that it will save nearly three lakh postmen and…
Section 377 verdict: The battle has only begun
The Supreme Court judgement that has now decriminalised sexual acts between consenting adults of the same sex is being widely…
Although the government had no role in bringing the original petition by a Nagpur resident calling for an end to…
Opposition unity: To be or not to be
As the time of the next national extravaganza of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections draws closer, moves are under way…