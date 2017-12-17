Ideas to make your wedding high-tech

If you are looking for ways to make your big day different from anybody else’s, you may want to start brainstorming ways to give it a twist that’s a bit out of the box. To help get you started, here’s a list of some of the coolest new tech gadgets and inventions available that you can easily incorporate into your wedding

3-D-printed decorations

If you want a one-of-a-kind design for your wedding decorations, invitations or even for your wedding cake, you can use a 3-D printer to make your own DIY wedding accessories.

Light projections on the wedding cake

Instead of spending close to a thousand dollars on a wedding cake with intricate designs, you can now opt for a more basic-looking cake and spice it up with an animated light projection on it. You can choose intricate designs or even project photos of you and your fiancé.

Virtual reality

Did you think that just hiring a videographer and a photographer was all you needed to capture the most intimate moments of your wedding? Well, you are missing out. Virtual reality is all the rage these days. You can hire a virtual reality videographer to come film your wedding and give you a video that’ll make watching the highlights of your wedding that much cooler.

Drones

The trend of capturing every moment of your wedding with a GoPro is being replaced by capturing your wedding moments with drones. If you’re feeling bold, you can even get some pocket drones, attach a camera to them and even let your guests fly them around and capture their own memories.

LED Wedding Dress

If you are looking to really shine on your wedding day, get an LED dress made of fiber-optic cables, which will make your entire dress light up for pictures and for your guests on the big day.

– Compiled by Ankita Das