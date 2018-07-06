How Justdispose Recycling is Helping to Tackle the E-Waste Problem

Justdispose® Recycling was set up in the year 2008 to address one of the increasingly critical issues of the technological revolution that has taken place over the last few decades – the need to dispose of non-functional or out-dated electrical and electronic equipment in a way that is not harmful to ecological system.

The company aimed not just at ensuring easy and safe disposal of old / discarded / surplus WEEE inventory but doing so in an economically-viable proposition too.

Justdispose® ensures careful recycling and disposal of such waste at its facility in Vasai, near Mumbai. The facility is well-equipped with disassembly line with dust collector, plastic granulator, toner powder separator, sheet metal shredder, automatic strapping machine, hard disk shredder, magnetic tape shredder, SD Card / SIM card grinding machine with cyclone dust collector and last and the most important machine ….the bare board PCB recycling machine to separate fibre and metal from PCB

Justdispose® Recycling is certified by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and has received ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 certifications for quality, environment & Occupants Health & Safety Assessment Series.

Justdispose Services :

EPR :

Justdispose provides complete support to electronics manufacturers to meet obligations under EPR (Extended Producer responsibilities) rules. We provide end-to-end PRO services to handle E-waste collection, spreading E-waste awareness programs, tree plantations and recycling of collected E-waste as per CPCB guidelines and providing certificates required.

Pre-Disposal Data Destruction :

To safeguard against valuable data from discarded devices falling into wrong hands causing disastrous losses, Justdispose also offers complete data destruction services on-site and off-site prior to disposal.

We are equipped with latest portable HDD degaussers for onsite degaussing of HDD & Backup tapes. Crushing machines are available at the facility for HDD, USB drives, SD Cards to completely crush these devices to non-recoverable state. Magnetic Tape media are processed through our special shredder that shreds magnetic media into extremely small particles making any attempt of data retrieval impossible.

Special Support to OEMs & SIs :

A special team is dedicated to work closely with OEMs to run refresh programmes covering outdated IT equipment and consumer electronics like TVs, ACs, Refrigerators for B2B clients like BFSI, Hospitality, Real Estate, Corporates and SMBs.

The team has an expertise in handling large tenders for buyback, satisfying all criteria prescribed by both government and private organisations.

Infrastructure Disposal services for Hotels & Real Estate :

Justdispose offers complete Infrastructure disposal services for hotels & corporates to discard furniture, fixture, lighting, sofa, beds, mattresses, carpets, Air Conditioners, mini bars, televisions, lockers & any other items.

A specialised team acts as one point contact, or single vendor for properties spread across India, enabling faster TAT( turn around time), more efficient coordination and ease in numerous other processes, including payments.

This outsourcing ensures complete peace of mind so that clients can focus on quicker renovation of premises, fast occupancy & tighter budgets.

For More Details Contact: recycle@justdispose.com OR call +91 9004 392783

