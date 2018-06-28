How Call Routing Can Double Your Organization’s Productivity

How call routing helps organizations become swifter in their functioning and increase their productivity

In a research paper, OECD highlighted the low domain of productivity in the SME sector. The most common reason for this is that small enterprises are short on two important resources – time and money.

Organizations can use innovation to improve on both resources. “Fostering innovation in established SMEs can enhance aggregate productivity and narrow wage gaps,” the research paper stated.

But innovation doesn’t only have to be in form of new trends or digitalization. Incremental innovation can occur every day. These small improvements lead to huge successes for organizations.

Efficient call routing is one such example.

What is Call Routing?

Call routing is a feature that automatically routes calls to individuals or queues based on preset criteria. These criteria include factors like time of the day, the caller’s query, the category of the caller, call volume, and so on.

Here’s how a call routing system works.

A caller calls the telephone number and an interactive voice response (IVR) answers. The interactive voice response asks the caller a few questions to decide the most relevant department to route the caller to. If the call doesn’t get answered, the IVR automatically routes it to voicemail.

How Call Routing Enhances Productivity

Most SMEs don’t use the call routing feature to its fullest. This affects their productivity because call routing presents two main advantages:

1. Increases Employee Productivity

Employees are the most important part of an organization. It’s success hinges on how they work and treat its customers.

Most SMEs have low domains of productivity because employees spend a lot of time on rework. They route callers who landed got redirected to incorrect departments to the relevant ones. They also forget to call back if they cannot solve customer queries on a call due to workload. All this leads to time wastage in activities that don’t contribute to revenue.

A call routing system addresses this issue of rework to a large extent. The Enjay call routing mechanism, for instance, automatically routes calls based on the caller’s query. The IVR routes callers to the right department which can provide a First Call Resolution (FCR). If the employee cannot answer the query, he can schedule a call back in the CRM.

Efficient call routing makes employees more productive per hour.

2. Enhances Customer Experience

Customers are the biggest source of revenue for an organization. And they’re always looking for quick answers. An organization’s reputation depends on how much time it takes to solve customer queries.

Intelligent call routing can help customers save time. Callers can select relevant departments using Dual-Touch Multi Frequency (DTMF) tones. This means they don’t have to go through sales or the reception to connect with the accounts team.

The Enjay call routing system goes a step further. It offers the feature of routing calls based on customer category. The IVR can also automatically route regular callers and important callers (VIPs) to separate queues, based on employee skills. And if a caller doesn’t receive an FCR, he can schedule a call back for the same.

All this enhances customer experience which can translate into repeat business and references. Thus, an organization can increase its turnover while lowering marketing costs.

[Enjay’s call routing system also recognizes the intent behind a call. More on that in another post.]

Summing Up

An SME can scale up at any stage in the life cycle if it handles its key resources – time and money – wisely. An intelligent call routing system reduces employee rework and saves time for your organization. At the same time, it enhances customer experience and increases revenue for your company.

All this leads to a huge increase in productivity and profits for your organization without having to make drastic changes in everyday working.