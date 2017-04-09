HI-TECH GADGETS FOR BOOK LOVERS

CELEBRATE NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK

Everyone knows one of them. They always have their nose stuck in a book; they don’t go anywhere without one and they are perennially asking you if you’ve read the book version of that movie that just came out. As National Library Week is celebrated from April 9 to 15, let’s dig into some gadgets that would make the perfect gift for any book lover out there

LEVO G2 DELUXE TABLET STAND

For those multitasking readers, the adjustable iPad stand is here to save the day. Four bungee cords will hold their tablets snugly, allowing them to relax, recline and browse with ease. Readers can place the stand next to their couch or cozy reading chair. They can also take it with them into the kitchen while they’re cooking, or place it next to their treadmill while working out.

THE PARENT’S VOICE BOOK STORYTELLER

If your bookworm is still a child developing a love of reading, this is the gift for them. Parents can pre-record themselves reading aloud any picture book so their children can listen to them tell their favorite stories. This is perfect for parents who travel a lot, and often miss out on bedtime stories. Parents can also insert their own personal touches on the story like sound effects or other special messages to make the experience particularly meaningful. The Voice Book Storyteller recognizes each page, so if the child skips around in the book, the recording will switch pages along with him or her. The device can store up to about 50 books (250 minutes), and has a USB cable for storing the recordings on your personal computer.

KINDLE

While your current smartphone or tablet can serve up plenty of books on its own, it isn’t really designed with reading in mind. It can be difficult to focus on anything with a few dozen apps throwing notifications at you, let alone something as dense as a 500-page novel. E-readers, meanwhile, are well-established as the ultimate gadget for bookworms by now: They don’t have tablets’ color screens, but they’re smaller and longer-lasting, they compile thousands of books in one place, and they give all their attention to the book in front of you. Specifically, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best value of its family. It’s neither as affordable as the entry-level Kindle nor as light and effortlessly smooth as the Kindle Voyage, but it finds an excellent balance between the two. It has the same high-def 6-inch display as the Voyage, built-in light for reading at night, and dependable performance.

POINT AND CLICK DICTIONARY

This is a pocket-sized scanner that instantly looks up and displays word definitions. Its integrated flip-up camera scans any word with the touch of a button and definitions are instantaneously displayed on its screen. The scanner provides audible word pronunciations through its built-in speaker and the 2.4″ color LCD has a 320 x 240 resolution that clearly displays definitions, comprehensive etymologies and related word forms. Smaller than a smartphone, the portable scanner provides 500,000 definitions from the Collins English Dictionary and offers translations to and from French, Italian, Spanish, and German using the award-winning Collins foreign language dictionaries. Users can navigate the device via the touchscreen or the included stylus, and it has an integrated MP3 player, voice recorder and picture viewer.

