Here are some apps for pet lovers

There’s an app for everything, even for your four-footed friends. They deserve to have as much fun as the rest of us. However, you might find the array of possibilities daunting. Whether you’re looking for a tablet game for your cat, apps for logging your dog walks or first aid apps for your pet, there’s going to be something here for you and your furry friends

ASPCA Pet Safety (Android, iOS)

The ASPCA Pet Safety app (Android, iOS) can help pet owners plan for pet safety during emergencies, natural disasters and extreme weather. The app presents safety and preparedness hints, suggestions on how to search for lost pets right after emergencies and tools for storing pet information or creating a lost pet kit.

Pet First Aid by American Red Cross (Android, iOS)

Pet First Aid by American Red Cross (Android, iOS) is a nicely designed first aid guide and knowledge base for owners of dogs and cats. The app provides users with simple first aid lessons, step by step guides and how-to videos. The multiple configurable pet profiles come in handy, as do the section where you can save your vet’s contact details.

Petrescuers By Homeagain

Tap into tens of thousands of PetRescuers and participating shelters and clinics across the country with this app. You can set it to receive detailed Lost Pet Alerts for missing dogs and cats in your area. Should your dog or cat stray, her info can alert PetRescuers to be on the lookout. The app also provides info on what to do if you find a lost pet as well as heart-warming stories of micro chipped pets that have been reunited with their families. iOS Android

MyPet Reminders

Keeping track of your pet’s veterinarian appointments and medications are important but can easily become overwhelming. That’s where the MyPet Reminders app comes in handy. Create a profile for your pets and keep track of important dates. iOS. Android.

Rover

Whether you’re a pet parent in search of a dog sitter or someone who wants to work as a pet caretaker, Rover can help by connecting you. The biggest company of its kind, Rover lists dog walkers, pet boarders, house sitters and others who love pets in more than 10,000 cities. iOS Android

Petparent

This app enables users who live in major cities to connect with a community of people who love and care for pets. It offers info on pet-oriented venues such as dog parks, and businesses such as groomers and doggie day care. You can add a photo of your pet, set up a play date and even find dog-friendly bars and brunch spots. iOS Android

Bonus: Petdiabetes Tracker

If your pet has diabetes, the PetDiabetes Tracker app is an absolute must-have. The app not only allows pet parents to monitor and track the symptoms of their pet’s diabetes but also allows you to log important medical information such as blood glucose levels. You can then email a full report of the data you input directly to your veterinarian from within the app. iOS Android

– Compiled by Ankita Das