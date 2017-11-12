HAVE A TECHIE CHILDREN’S DAY! Toys for kids that will make you wish to be 10 again

Finding the perfect gadget gifts for children is trickier than it looks. The children’s toy market is awash with over-priced junk destined to end up unloved and forgotten at the bottom of a toy box within days of being unwrapped. How do you find kid’s tech that’s inspiring and educational, but fun enough to keep them coming back to it? We have just the right picks for you this Children’s Day

Galaxy Zega Battle Tanks

Transform your living room floor into a battleground and go head-to-head with smartphone-controlled tanks. Thanks to Galaxy Zega’s clever design, it’s quick and easy to slot a battleground together. You can use Android and iOS devices as remote controls, and the apps allow you to earn points and upgrade your tank. Younger kids can enjoy the tanks, too, but they’ll need some supervision and a smartphone or tablet to join in the fun.

littleBits Electronics Gizmos & Gadgets Kit

Building their own gadgets can be enormously appealing for kids, but it’s a lot easier to dismantle something than it is to put it together. Fortunately, the LittleBits line of electronics provides them with all the materials they need to build their own devices. It’s easy to fit the different components together using the clear guides and a companion app, but there’s also room for their own ideas and tweaks. It’s a fun group activity that combines science and art.

Jimu DIY Robot Buzzbot & Muttbot Robotics Kit

Here’s a robotics kit brimming with snap-together parts and servos that can be transformed into a robot that your child can then program and control via an Android or iOS app. It’s billed as a STEM toy, and as such, it encourages problem solving and logical thinking. It’s also pretty easy to get into and loads of fun. You can put the kit together in multiple ways, too, and there are visual instructions to help you build the Buzzbot and like-minded Muttbot.

Osmo Genius Kit

The Osmo itself is a small reflector that you place over an iPad’s front-facing camera. The camera is now pointing downward and can detect your child interacting with different Osmo accessories, like blocks that go along with different Osmo activities and games that take place within apps. These activities and games are meant to strengthen your child’s math, English, and science skills, and reviewers on Amazon are very happy with the results. The setup process seems simple, and there are enough activities included in this starter pack to keep kids occupied for a long time.

Meccano Meccanoid G15 KS Personal Robot

What kid wouldn’t love to build their own 4-foot-tall robot that’s capable of mimicking them and responding to instructions? There are around 1,200 parts to this, including a brain, LED eyes, and eight motors. You can use an Android or iOS app with it, but it’s easier to teach the Meccanoid through direct manipulation. There are lots of voice commands you can use, and it can be reconfigured into something less humanoid — but be warned, it takes a long time to build.

Nintendo 2DS

If you’re a gamer who wants to pass their love of video games onto your child without handing them your phone, a 2DS is a safe bet. It’s capable of playing any game in the DS and 3DS library, and older games via Nintendo’s Virtual Console. Like all of Nintendo’s hardware the 2DS is pretty indestructible. It’ll handle a drop on the floor a lot better than an iPhone will, and the lack of a hinge makes it even more childproof than a 3DS. Having played a lot of DS and 3DS games, there’s a large enough catalog of software that your child won’t get bored. Plus, Nintendo’s child-friendly reputation means you don’t have to worry about them finding any objectionable material in them.

– Compiled by Ankita Das