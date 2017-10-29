Happy Halloween: Tips and tricks

Halloween is one of my absolute favorite holidays, from the costumes to the crazy decorations to the candy; it’s an amazing night of fun, scares and cute kids in costumes. So in order to make this one of the best Halloween seasons yet we’ve devised a list of great tips and tricks to help keep your home smart, safe and haunted

Set up a Pum-Cam

To stay a step ahead of the rambunctious teens that seem to come out especially for All Hallows Eve, use a Wi-Fi Camera and a Pumpkin to make the ultimate crime catching Jack-O-Lantern. Simply carve a pumpkin with your best design, place a Wi-Fi Camera inside and you’re done! With motion and sound detection alerts sent straight to your phone you’ll have the ultimate spy pumpkin. Plus, with two ways audio you can even make your Jack-O-Lantern speak!

Automate it

With the multitude of decorations throughout the house, running around every night to turn them on and off can be rather pesky. A super simple solution is to automate them all with a Wi-Fi Smart Plug. With a Wi-Fi Smart Plug you can control any device that’s plugged into it directly from your phone or tablet or even set schedules to make everything truly automatic. Plus, if you want your decorations to react to motion, you can combine the Wi-Fi Smart Plug with a Wi-Fi Motion Sensor and really crank up the scares.

Scare them, but just a bit

To start off, take some old clothes and stuff them with newspaper to look like a person – or a scarecrow, zombie or witch! Use a mask as the head and place it on your front porch.

Make it glow

For an added spooky touch to your decorations, spray a bit of fluorescent paint on anything you really want to make stand out. At night, switch out a regular bulb for a black light bulb to bring out the florescent paint giving everything you painted a nice Halloween glow.

– Compiled by Ankita Das